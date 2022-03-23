23.03.2022 21:28:58

KB Home Q1 Profit Rises, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - KB Home (KBH) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $134.26 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $97.05 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.8% to $1.40 billion from $1.14 billion last year.

KB Home earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $134.26 Mln. vs. $97.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.47 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q1): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.

