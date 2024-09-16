KBR Bags $140 Mln Follow-on Task Order From US Air Force LCMC

(RTTNews) - KBR Inc. (KBR) announced on Monday that it has received a 60-month cost-plus-fixed-fee recompete Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract task order of $140 million.

The order is to provide operational safety, suitability, and effectiveness engineering tasks supporting the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center or AFLCMC.

Under the terms, KBR will continue to actively assist the F-16, A-10 and T-38 System Program Offices on their digital transformation under digital material management initiatives.

The team will also continue providing system engineering and integration support for systems such as the A-10 Ground Collision Avoidance System.

KBR will develop prototypes for critical safety hardware, such as the T-38 Canopy Transparency, utilizing state-of-the-art rapid prototyping capabilities.