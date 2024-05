KBR Bags Contract From OCI Global To Provide Operator Training Simulator

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR), an engineering company, announced on Monday that it has bagged a contract from OCI Global or OCI to design and deploy its proprietary operator training simulator for OCI's 3,000 metric tons per day Texas Blue Clean Ammonia facility.

Financial terms of the contract are not known.

Under the terms, KBR will provide its operator training simulator for OCI's clean ammonia synloop unit.

The ammonia produced at the facility is expected to deliver a 70 percent reduction in total greenhouse gas emissions, compared with conventional ammonia production.

"KBR's operator training simulator is a customizable scenario-based digital training environment that simulates plant start-ups and shut-downs before they occur to increase operator competency and reduce operational risk," KBR said.