KBR Bags Floating Blue Ammonia Production Study Contract From Samsung

(RTTNews) - KBR Inc. (KBR), an engineering company, announced on Thursday that it has received a conceptual study contract for floating blue ammonia production from Samsung Heavy Industries or SHI, a shipbuilder in South Korea.

The financial terms of the contract are not revealed.

The award serves as a part of SHI's diversification in the ocean energy business, with a focus on maritime technology.

The study will utilize KBR's innovative blue ammonia technology, suitable for offshore production, and leverage SHI's expertise in the design of mega floating vessels.