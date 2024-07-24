24.07.2024 12:27:40

KBR Q2 Earnings Beat Street

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR), a provider of engineering and technology solutions, Wednesday reported net income of $106 million or $0.79 per share for the second quarter compared with net loss of $351 million or $2.60 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.83 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts $0.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income increased to $181 million from $10 million in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $1.855 billion from $1.753 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.88 billion.

For the full year, the company has raised the lower end of its adjusted EPS outlook. It now expects adjusted EPS in the range of $3.15 - $3.30 compared with the previous outlook of $3.10 - $3.30.

KBR continue to expect revenue in the range of $7.4 billion to $7.7 billion for fiscal 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $3.24 per share on revenue of $7.57 billion for the year.

