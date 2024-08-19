19.08.2024 12:55:42

KBR Wins Naval Research Lab Contract For Space Science Instruments

(RTTNews) - KBR Inc. (KBR), a science, technology and engineering solutions provider, announced Monday that it has been awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract by the U.S. Navy for continued development of space science instrument systems at the Naval Research Lab or NRL in Washington, D.C.

KBR expects to perform the work as per the follow-on contract over five years.

The company has signed the Space Science Instruments and Experimental Payloads or SSIEP 3 contract. Under the deal terms, KBR will provide personnel, equipment and facilities to support engineering and research activities for the Navy's Space Science Division.

In the deal, KBR will focus on the design, development, analysis, fabrication, inspection, assembly, integration, testing, and documentation of sophisticated space science instruments and experimental payloads.

Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions U.S., said, "This win reflects the tireless efforts of our talented engineers, whose seamless fusion of creativity, precision and practicality sets us apart and ensures mission success..."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KBR Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KBR Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KBR Inc 59,50 -0,83% KBR Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX volatil -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist am Dienstag auf Richtungssuche, der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht leichte Gewinne. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen