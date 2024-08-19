KBR Wins Naval Research Lab Contract For Space Science Instruments

(RTTNews) - KBR Inc. (KBR), a science, technology and engineering solutions provider, announced Monday that it has been awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract by the U.S. Navy for continued development of space science instrument systems at the Naval Research Lab or NRL in Washington, D.C.

KBR expects to perform the work as per the follow-on contract over five years.

The company has signed the Space Science Instruments and Experimental Payloads or SSIEP 3 contract. Under the deal terms, KBR will provide personnel, equipment and facilities to support engineering and research activities for the Navy's Space Science Division.

In the deal, KBR will focus on the design, development, analysis, fabrication, inspection, assembly, integration, testing, and documentation of sophisticated space science instruments and experimental payloads.

Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions U.S., said, "This win reflects the tireless efforts of our talented engineers, whose seamless fusion of creativity, precision and practicality sets us apart and ensures mission success..."