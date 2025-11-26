KDA Group To Acquire 20% Stake In Subsidiary GTK From ERxpert

(RTTNews) - KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) announced that it has entered into a share transfer agreement with ERxpert Inc. to acquire 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of its subsidiary, Groupe Technologique KDA Inc. or "GTK", held by ERxpert Inc.

ERxpert has agreed to transfer the Transferred Shares to KDA in exchange for 35 million common shares of KDA.

Yves Marmet is a minority shareholder, director, and officer of ERxpert, and Marie-Hélène Pinard is a minority shareholder of ERxpert Inc. They are also officers of GTK. Marmet and Pinard do not control ERxpert and hold no shares of GTK.

The company noted that no finder's fees are payable in connection with the transaction. KDA was the controlling shareholder of GTK, holding eighty percent (80%) of its issued and outstanding shares, and now wholly owns this subsidiary. GTK specializes in the development and commercialization of technological solutions for healthcare professionals.