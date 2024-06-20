Kearny Financial Promotes Keith Suchodolski To COO, Sean Byrnes To CFO

(RTTNews) - Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY), the holding company for Kearny Bank, announced Thursday that the Board of Directors promoted Keith Suchodolski to Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1, 2024.

Suchodolski has held progressive leadership roles within the Company since 2013, most recently serving as CFO since July 2018.

In his new role, Suchodolski's range of responsibilities will broaden to include strategic oversight of retail & business banking, human resources, marketing, corporate finance and corporate administration.

The company also promoted Sean Byrnes to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2024.

Byrnes, a CPA and CFA charterholder, joined the Bank in September 2020 as Chief Accounting Officer and currently holds the position of Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

In his new role, Byrnes will be responsible for all aspects of corporate finance and will partner with the Company's senior leadership team to execute on the Company's short- and long-term strategic goals.