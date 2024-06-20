20.06.2024 15:03:51

Kearny Financial Promotes Keith Suchodolski To COO, Sean Byrnes To CFO

(RTTNews) - Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY), the holding company for Kearny Bank, announced Thursday that the Board of Directors promoted Keith Suchodolski to Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1, 2024.

Suchodolski has held progressive leadership roles within the Company since 2013, most recently serving as CFO since July 2018.

In his new role, Suchodolski's range of responsibilities will broaden to include strategic oversight of retail & business banking, human resources, marketing, corporate finance and corporate administration.

The company also promoted Sean Byrnes to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2024.

Byrnes, a CPA and CFA charterholder, joined the Bank in September 2020 as Chief Accounting Officer and currently holds the position of Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

In his new role, Byrnes will be responsible for all aspects of corporate finance and will partner with the Company's senior leadership team to execute on the Company's short- and long-term strategic goals.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kearny Financial Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kearny Financial Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kearny Financial Corp 5,55 -0,18% Kearny Financial Corp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Märkte in Rot -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich stärker
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigten sich am Donnerstag deutlich höher. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben unterdessen überwiegend leicht nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen