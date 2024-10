Keir Starmer twice refuses to rule out rise in employers’ national insurance

PM says it was ‘very clear’ in Labour manifesto that government would not raise taxes on working peopleUK politics live – latest updatesKeir Starmer has twice refused to rule out a rise in employers’ national insurance contributions in the budget, stressing Labour’s manifesto promise was that it would not raise taxes on working people.His words came as the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, gave a strong hint on Monday that the rise was in her sights at the end of October, suggesting that executives would understand the need for such decisions. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian