|
02.11.2023 15:14:56
Kelly To Sell European Staffing Business To Gi Group For Up To EUR 130 Mln
(RTTNews) - Kelly (KELYA, KELYB) agreed to sell its European staffing business to Gi Group Holdings S.P.A. for cash consideration of up to 130 million euros.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.
As per the terms of the deal, Kelly will transfer its European staffing business within its International operating segment to Gi. Kelly provides staffing services to customers in 14 countries across Europe. The company will retain its managed service provider, recruitment process outsourcing, and functional service provider (FSP) business with customers in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.
Following the close of the deal, Kelly will maintain its global footprint and continue to provide MSP, RPO, and FSP solutions to customers in the EMEA region through KellyOCG, Kelly's outsourcing and consulting group.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kelly Services Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Kelly Services Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kelly Services IncConv Shs -B- Conv at any time
|17,96
|-3,96%
|Kelly Services Inc.
|18,36
|1,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGute Stimmung hält weiter an: ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker - Feiertagsbedingt kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr stark. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht moderate Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten am Freitag steigen; in Japan fand feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.