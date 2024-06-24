|
24.06.2024 21:06:01
Kenorland Minerals begins exploration in Ontario
Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) has commenced exploration in the Red Lake District and Wabigoon subprovince in Northwestern Ontario.The work involves multiple regional-scale surface exploration programs at its 100% owned South Uchi, Western Wabigoon, Flora, Algoman, and Stormy Lake Projects, covering approximately 331,000 hectares of mineral tenure.A budget of over C$3.2 million ($2.3 million) will be used in the summer 2024 exploration program that includes mapping, prospecting, glacial till geochemical survey and detailed till sampling for gold and spodumene counts. "The scale of grassroots exploration which is now underway in Ontario cannot be understated," said Zach Flood, Kenorland President and CEO."Collectively, these campaigns will cover over 331,000 hectares of ground, within highly prospective greenstone belts, and in areas which have seen limited modern systematic exploration. In addition to the multiple first-pass, property-wide geochemical surveys covering new projects, we are carrying out detailed prospecting and HMC (heavy mineral concentrate) till surveys at South Uchi, following up on two very significant gold-in-till anomalies generated from previous regional surveys,"Earlier this month, Kenorland Minerals said high-grade gold assays from the winter drill program at its Frotet project in Quebec bode well for an initial resource.In May, Centerra Gold (TSX: CG) took a 9.9% stake in Kenorland as part of a $9.9-million private placement. Centerra joined Sumitomo as one of the junior's biggest backers. The Japanese company agreed in January to end a joint venture at Frotet in which Kenorland had a 20% interest, in favour of full control while Kenorland gets a 4% net smelter return royalty. That deal closed in February.Kenorland shares were down 1% on Monday afternoon, valuing the company at C$68.7 million ($50.3 million).
