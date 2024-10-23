|
23.10.2024 19:28:18
Kering Q3 Sales Drop 15%
(RTTNews) - French luxury brand Kering SA on Thursday reported third-quarter sales of 3.786 billion euros, down 15% from 4.464 billion euros last year.
Revenues were down 16% on a comparable basis.
During the three-month period, Gucci sales slipped 26 percent to 1.641 billion euros from 2.217 billion euros in the previous-year quarter. Yves Saint Laurent sales dropped 13% to 670 million euros, while Bottega Veneta gained 4% to 397 million euros.
In the first nine months of the year, the Group generated revenue of 12.804 billion euros, down 12% both as reported and on a comparable basis.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer François-Henri Pinault commented: "With discipline and determination, we are executing a far-reaching transformation of the Group, and at Gucci in particular, at a time when the whole luxury sector faces unfavorable market conditions. This severely impacts our performances in the short term. Our absolute priority is to build the conditions for a return to sound, sustainable growth, while further tightening control over our costs and the selectivity of our investments. We have the right strategy, organization, and talents to achieve these goals."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus weiter auf Berichtssaison: Dow und NASDAQ schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Märkte in Asien schließen mehrheitlich höher
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagten sich am Freitag aus ihrer Deckung. Der deutsche Leitindex kam kaum vom Fleck. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Derweil präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.