Kerry eCommerce, Menzies Aviation and Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited Sign MOU on Global Customs Clearance
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2024 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK), through its subsidiary Kerry eCommerce Limited ('Kerry eCommerce'), has signed a memorandum of understanding ('MOU') on Global Customs Clearance with Menzies Aviation Limited ('Menzies Aviation') and Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited to launch the global customs clearance collaboration project. The tripartite MOU was jointly signed by Frankie Choy, Director of Kerry eCommerce, James Wong, Senior Vice President for Southeast Asia and China at Menzies Aviation, and Raymond Lo, Managing Director of Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited.
About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)
Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.
About Menzies Aviation Limited
Menzies Aviation, a global leader in aviation services, operates across six continents and provides ground services to 255 destinations in over 60 markets. As part of Menzies Aviation, Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited specialises in comprehensive one-stop airport services, contributing to the efficient operation of Macau International Airport.
