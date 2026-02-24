Q4 Aktie
WKN DE: A3DLU3 / ISIN: CA74738R1047
|
24.02.2026 16:04:05
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript
Image source: The Motley Fool.Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 at 8 a.m. ETKeurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) reported full-year net sales growth of 8.6% and EPS growth of 7.3% on a constant currency basis, supported by both core business momentum and the Ghost acquisition. The company advanced its strategic agenda by accelerating the JDE Peet’s acquisition, targeting an early April close and planning to separate into Beverage Co and Global Coffee Co by the end of 2026. Management outlined a revised financing plan for the JDE Peet’s deal, including $4.5 billion in convertible preferred equity, a $4 billion pod manufacturing joint venture, and $9 billion in incremental debt. Leadership transitions were announced, with Pamela Patsley becoming board chair, two new independent directors joining, and the Global Coffee Co CEO search nearing completion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
