Key Initiatives Aim to Stimulate Brazil’s Innovation Culture

Digital innovation is attracting immense attention from Brazil’s private and public sectors as the country seeks to use modern technologies to change processes, products and services in various sectors of the economy and society, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Innovation Services report for Brazil finds startups, established companies and the Brazilian government are all focusing on efforts to promote digital transformation with initiatives that boost Brazil’s innovation ecosystem. The Brazilian government has supported this progress by favoring sustainable and inclusive economic and social development via digital technologies, the ISG report says.

"Service providers are playing a pivotal role in Brazil’s digital transformation by offering brand- and value-oriented strategies,” said Shafqat Azim, ISG partner and Americas lead, Digital Transformation. "They are designing effective alternatives that offer speed, innovation and an emphasis on purpose.”

Local providers have established centers of excellence (CoEs) that create future value for companies by reimagining, restructuring and renewing business functions, the ISG report says. These providers are choosing partners that share similar values and objectives and are able to collaborate through agile, cross-functional teams to deliver digital solutions with speed and quality, the report says.

According to the ISG report, the best-performing providers interconnect people, processes and cutting-edge technologies. They understand and evaluate the business through data analysis, co-create design and propose recurring innovation strategies that deliver tangible results.

Top providers also have a firm grasp on consumer expectations, create initiatives relevant to CX and evaluate the best technological solutions to address current problems, the report says. These solutions may incorporate innovative technologies such as AI, machine learning, IoT and advanced data analysis to improve efficiency, personalization and service differentiation, and use augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies to further enhance customer experience, ISG says.

"Brazilian enterprises are looking for providers that can adapt to their specific needs and expectations and offer personalized and future-oriented approaches,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "The goal is to create sustainable value while operating with a sense of social and environmental responsibility.”

The report also examines how providers in Brazil are offering Extended Reality (XR) services that allow users to have immersive and engaging experiences through AR, VR and mixed reality (MR) in virtual environments created using 3D modeling software.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Innovation Services report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 43 providers across three quadrants: Digital Transformation Services, Customer Journey Services and Extended Reality Services.

The report names Accenture and Globant as Leaders in all three quadrants, while BRQ, Deloitte Digital, GhFly, MadeinWeb and Stefanini are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. ARVORE, Brivia, Cadastra, CI&T, Deal, FCamara, ilegra, Logicalis, Nação Digital, T-Systems, Virtual.Town, Vitrio and YDreams Global are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Driven.CX is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants, while TIVIT is named as a Rising Star in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from BRQ, MadeinWeb and Spassu.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Innovation Services report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240221853675/en/