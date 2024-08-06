Keysight, Ettifos, and Autotalks Make First 3GPP Release 16 Sidelink Radio Interoperability Connection

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) enabled the first 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 16 (Rel-16) sidelink radio interoperability test between the Ettifos SIRIUS 5G-V2X sidelink platform and the Autotalks SECTON3 5G-V2X chipset through the Keysight PathWave Signal Generation for NR-V2X and X-app for 5G NR V2X Modulation Analysis Measurement Application.

As demand for connected cars surges and autonomous driving gains momentum, the expansion of 5G for automotive use comes with specific requirements for successful implementation. Sidelink communications, a crucial feature for cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), allows vehicles to share information and other elements of the road system independent of the network. The 5G New Radio (NR) V2X specification based on the Rel-16 standard, will provide higher throughput, enhanced reliability, and lower latency, while allowing vehicles to share rich, real-time data that support autonomous and connected driving experiences.

Using the Keysight PathWave Signal Generation and X-app for 5G NR V2X Modulation Analysis Measurement Application, the Ettifos SIRIUS platform successfully communicated with the Autotalks SECTON3 chipset using the sidelink profile defined in the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) EN 303 798 standard. The Keysight NR V2X testing solution enabled rigorous physical layer testing ensuring reliable, interference-free communications that paves the way for 5G-V2X direct communication advancements. In addition, the successful sidelink radio interoperability test indicates that device and chip makers are ready to support advanced V2X services and applications with their products.

Kangmin Lee, Chief Operating Officer, Ettifos, said: "This vendor-to-vendor conformance test marks a pivotal moment in the development of 5G vehicle-to-everything advancements. For Ettifos, this allows us to confirm that our world-first software upgradable 5G-V2X on-board unit provides reliable, interference-free communication for road safety and convenience applications, while mutually verifying interoperability with Keysight and Autotalks’ 5G-V2X solutions. The collaboration between Keysight, Ettifos, and Autotalks allows us to take a collective approach in advancing 5G-V2X and takes us a step closer to enabling global mass deployment.”

Amos Freund, Vice President for Research and Development, Autotalks, said: "The success of the 3GPP Release 16 5G-V2X interoperability event further emphasizes Autotalks’ third generation chipset readiness for mass deployment, adding to Autotalks’ proven track record in 3GPP Release 14 and Release 15 LTE-V2X as well as ITS-G5 technologies.”

Thomas Goetzl, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight's Automotive and Energy Solutions, said: "We are delighted to have contributed our test solutions and measurement expertise to Autotalks and Ettifos to advance 5G vehicle-to-everything direct communication. The Release 16 5G-V2X interoperability test marks a pivotal step forward in realizing the full potential of 5G-V2X technology. We believe that this advancement will pave the way for safer, more connected, and more efficient transportation systems worldwide. We look forward to continuing our work with Autotalks and Ettifos as we explore new frontiers in 5G technology.”

Resources

Keysight MXA Signal Analyzer

Keysight MXG X-Series RF Vector Signal Generator

Keysight PathWave Signal Generation for NR-V2X

Keysight NR V2X Measurement Application

