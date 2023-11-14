Keysight Accelerates Network Automation with Open, Agile, and Flexible Network Test Solution

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) introduces a first in its class advancement in network testing with the new Keysight Elastic Network Generator (KENG) software – an agile, composable network test platform based on open vendor-neutral API and designed for continuous integration (CI).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231114691520/en/

The Keysight Elastic Network Generator, an agile and composable network test platform supports Open Traffic Generator API and integrates with a range of Keysight software and hardware products to facilitate collaborative and flexible network continuous validation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In today’s dynamic networking environment, businesses must find new ways to ensure seamless connectivity, interoperability, and innovation. While traditional networking environments often rely on proprietary testing solutions, these closed test systems create challenges for engineers and network architects since they operate in isolation, lack interoperability, and flexibility. This lack of compatibility makes it difficult for devices and technologies from different companies to communicate seamlessly, which slows innovation and limits adaptability to the growing demands of highly distributed modern applications.

In response to these challenges, Keysight founded the vendor-neutral Open Traffic Generator (OTG) API project to transform network infrastructure testing and address the demand for an automation-friendly, open and intent-based testing approach. The OTG project enables cross-industry co-design of test suites in open networking projects such as OpenConfig, SAI, SONiC, SONiC-DASH, and DENT.

The KENG software supports the OTG API, integrates with several network emulation platforms, and drives a range of Keysight network infrastructure test software and hardware products. This includes containerized Ixia-c software and the new white box composable UHD400T line-rate 400GE traffic generator.

The Keysight Elastic Network Generator software:

Introduces a ‘Compliance as a Code’ workflow – Simplifies compliance testing, ensuring seamless vendor equipment qualification and interoperability.

– Simplifies compliance testing, ensuring seamless vendor equipment qualification and interoperability. Offers adaptability and can run in any containerized environment – Allows the same tests to be run in various environments including developer laptops, software pipelines in public / private clouds, certification labs, as well as data center and edge locations to facilitate collaborative multi-vendor testing.

– Allows the same tests to be run in various environments including developer laptops, software pipelines in public / private clouds, certification labs, as well as data center and edge locations to facilitate collaborative multi-vendor testing. Incorporates test cases from the field into the development cycle – Improves quality and avoids costly, repetitive design and test issues.

– Improves quality and avoids costly, repetitive design and test issues. Enables write a test once and run it anywhere capabilities – Reduces the time-to-test and provides a more agile developer and tester user experience.

– Reduces the time-to-test and provides a more agile developer and tester user experience. Accelerates network validation – Minimizes the need to use real network hardware to replicate physical network topologies in a lab.

To lower the barriers in adopting the OTG API in NetDevOps workflows, Keysight offers a community edition of its Elastic Network Generator, which is capable of emulating border gateway protocol (BGP) sessions and software traffic generator capabilities with complex patterns. The community edition is a great entry point to introduce network test to CI / CD workflow in enterprise and service provider networks, ensuring strong control and data plane validation.

Roman Dodin, Product Line Manager, Nokia, said: "Keysight Elastic Network Generator software brings new network validation capabilities previously available only in large hardware labs into the thriving Containerlab ecosystem. Containerlab users can now enable their software testbeds with Open Traffic Generator APIs to perform comprehensive functional testing of control plane protocols and customize traffic patterns like never before. Our collaboration with Keysight makes network testing more accessible through Containerlab and unlocks the full potential of CI/CD for network automation.”

Leonid Khedyk, Chief Technology Officer, PLVision, said: "PLvision is collaborating with Keysight in various open networking projects and used Open Traffic Generator to automate tests for such projects. It is great to see that users can start building software testbeds with OTG implementations like Ixia-c and carry the same test scripts to hardware traffic generators with Keysight Elastic Network Generator.”

Ram Periakaruppan, Vice President and General Manager, Network Test & Security Solutions, Keysight, said: "Keysight Elastic Network Generator software represents a significant departure from the legacy black-box approach. Our new solution seamlessly provides test coverage across the entire life cycle of network functions or services. Its open, disaggregated and API-first design has been field tested and proven to be ideal for modern DevOps.”

Resources

Keysight Elastic Network Generator

Data Sheet: Keysight Elastic Network Generator

Data Sheet: Keysight UHD400T

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231114691520/en/