Keysight and MediaTek Successfully Complete 5G New Radio and RedCap Interoperability Testing

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) and MediaTek have successfully completed 5G New Radio (NR) and 5G reduced capability (RedCap) interoperability development testing (IODT) based on the 3GPP Release 17 (Rel-17) standard. The testing verified the latest MediaTek 5G modem technologies using Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions.

IODT, an important step in validating equipment using new 5G specifications, determines whether a base station and device can establish and maintain a 5G communication link based on prescribed test conditions.

The RedCap interoperability testing conducted by Keysight and MediaTek validated that the MediaTek 5G modem technologies support early identification, bandwidth part (BWP) definition, user equipment (UE) capability, radio resource management (RRM) relaxation, network control device-synchronization signal block (NCD-SSB), sounding reference signal (SRS) enhancement, extended discontinuous reception (eDRX), and physical uplink control channel (PUCCH) for frequency hopping. The 5G NR IODT validated the chipset supported Rel-17 features including power saving, small data transmission, and NR coverage enhancement.

Dr. Ho-Chi Hwang, General Manager of Wireless Communication System and Partnerships at MediaTek, said: "MediaTek is committed to driving market advancements in 5G NR Rel-17 and RedCap technology. We collaborate with Keysight to develop state-of-the-art 5G modem platforms, fostering a growing ecosystem of 5G device innovators.”

Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight’s Wireless Test group, said: "Together with MediaTek, Keysight continues to accelerate 5G NR Release 17 deployment by enabling device manufacturers performing interoperability tests with the most innovative testing solutions. We keep offering our customers flexible deployment solutions as they gear up for commercial 5G NR and RedCap devices market introduction.”

