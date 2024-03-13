Keysight and Q-CTRL Team Up to Accelerate Infrastructure Quantum Software

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) and Q-CTRL, a pioneer of quantum infrastructure software to make quantum technologies useful, are partnering to integrate key infrastructure quantum software to accelerate quantum processor development, characterization, and key proof of principle scientific demonstrations.

An interesting feature of quantum computation is that as qubits are added to a quantum processor, the computational space available to the end user expands exponentially. However, as quantum systems grow exponentially, they become increasingly more complex to design, test, and operate. This means quantum hardware developers face a slow and complex design cycle as current software tools require users to exhaustively test and calibrate an ever-growing number of configurations and combinations.

To address these design challenges, Keysight and Q-CTRL are partnering to provide an integrated solution enabling quantum developers to effectively scale both quantum processor quantity and quality. The solution will integrate Q-CTRL’s Boulder Opal hardware optimization and automation functionality into Keysight’s Quantum Control System (QCS) providing enhanced capability in quantum processor characterization and optimization to rapidly decrease characterization time and improve device up-time.

To accelerate quantum development, the joint solution will:

Help navigate complexity – Provide advanced AI/ML tools to navigate complex design and characterization spaces.

Automate device optimization – Enable closed loop, autonomous agents to efficiently determine the relationship between Hamiltonian parameters and QCS hardware settings.

Accelerate the quantum design cycle – Less time calibrating and characterizing a quantum processor means faster development cycles and more use case development time available.

Customizable experiments – Allow users to program and optimize experiments specific to their quantum device.

Enhanced exploration – Enable more avenues of exploration and innovation for quantum scientists and engineers.

The Keysight QCS combines dedicated quantum control hardware and full-stack software capabilities to provide an easy-to-use solution for the control and readout of quantum devices. Q-CTRL Boulder Opal delivers cloud-accelerated hardware design, AI-based automation, and quantum control optimization, giving professional teams everything they need to get ahead of the competition.

Alex Shih, Head of Product, Q-CTRL, said: "We are delighted to be working with Keysight to bring Q-CTRL’s hardware characterization and optimization capabilities to their end users and empowering experimentalists and researchers to build and scale real quantum systems. We designed our products to be easily integrated and interoperable across hardware and software architectures, and we are proud to see this help activate the quantum ecosystem. To us, making quantum technology useful relies on not just developing new technologies, but supporting researchers to easily leverage them in building and scaling their quantum systems.”

Eric T. Holland, Director of Strategic Initiatives, Quantum at Keysight, said: "Customer success is at the core of all that we do at Keysight. We are continually seeking feedback from our quantum users to drive our roadmap and spur innovation. This collaboration with Q-CTRL comes from such feedback and we are thrilled to begin our journey to improve the end-user experience and capabilities for our customers."

About Keysight

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in quantum, communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240313371338/en/