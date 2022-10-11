Keysight Announces Advanced Visibility for 400G Hybrid Networks with New Network Packet Brokers

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new Vision 400 Series Network Packet Brokers to deliver advanced visibility in high-speed 400G hybrid networks.

Networks are gaining speed and complexity to support hybrid IT networks and multi-cloud business deployments for applications such as 5G, remote work, artificial intelligence (AI), video streaming, and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR). Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) recently released a Network Visibility report that explored this trend, discovering that 96% of organizations find packet analysis critical to cybersecurity operations, but only 34% are successful with their network visibility architecture. The report further confirmed that network (or packet) data is vital to improving customer experience as well as understanding and securing these networks.

To address this growing challenge, Keysight has released new, full-featured 400G ready network packet brokers for enterprises and service providers to improve application delivery experience and security posture against advanced persistent threats:

Vision Edge 400S offers high-speed and scalable rack and edge traffic aggregation – with a variety of port configurations and advanced tunneling, IP header filtering, load balancing, and timestamping features, which ensures organizations are prepared to handle demanding performance.

– with a variety of port configurations and advanced tunneling, IP header filtering, load balancing, and timestamping features, which ensures organizations are prepared to handle demanding performance. Vision 400 offers advanced capabilities to address demanding core network security monitoring environments – supports sophisticated packet processing for complex overlay networks including deduplication, header stripping, packet trimming, and a deep understanding of applications running in the networks with application identification, geolocation, and decryption.

"The new 400 Series Network Packet Brokers are a strong addition to the Keysight visibility solutions that we are already using to secure and monitor our environment across the state of Texas,” said Cam Beasley, Chief Information Security Officer at University of Texas. "Its flexible support for network speeds from 10G to 400G and advanced packet grooming features will enable us to scale to cover new campus needs such as remote interactive learning and monitoring of cloud workloads, which require high-speed, low latency, and consistent monitoring of expanded use of MPLS and SDN.”

New Features Deliver New Levels of Performance

Benefits of the new Vision 400 platforms include:

A highly scalable all-in-one solution based on Keysight’s hardware-based, no packet loss architecture that enables customers to monitor and secure their business applications.

Advanced packet grooming features that strip and terminate 20 different tunnel headers to eliminate blind spots in complex software-defined networks used for application delivery.

Multiple port configurations to support current network performance while ensuring the networks can be upgraded with 10G/25G/40G/50G/100G/200G/400G offerings.

Support for both NRZ and PAM4 standards for maximum port density and flexibility.

"With the complexity and data demands of today’s networks, Keysight understands that IT and SecOps teams need scalable, high-performance, and highly flexible network monitoring solutions that offer full visibility into everything happening in their network,” said Recep Ozdag, General Manager and Vice President of Keysight’s Network Visibility Solutions. "We are excited to announce the Vision 400 Series Packet Brokers for customers to deploy as they transition to high-speed 400G networks to support and secure applications.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

