Keysight Enables AI-LINK to Accelerate 5G Private Network Deployments in Smart Warehouses

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that AI-LINK has selected Keysight’s 5G test tools for end-to-end performance validation of cloud-native 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment in a digital twin laboratory environment, which accelerates 5G private network deployments for large-scale smart warehouse applications.

Based in China, AI-LINK, provides industrial internet of things (IIoT) solutions, built on 5G and cloud edge computing technology platforms. AI-LINK chose Keysight’s user equipment (UE) emulation solution (UeSIM) and LoadCore, a cloud-native 5G core (5GC) network test solution, to simulate a large number of industrial mobile devices designed for deployment in 5G private networks. Keysight’s solutions enabled AI-LINK to verify the function and performance of 5G RAN equipment prior to deployment in smart warehouses.

"The completion of the 5G new radio 3GPP Release 16 specification has laid the foundation for enterprises in different industries to deploy IIoT connectivity solutions based on 5G in combination with digital twin, cloud and mobile edge computing technologies,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager of Keysight's Network and Operators group. "Keysight is pleased to support AI-LINK with test solutions that speed the validation of 5G private network equipment used in large-scale 5G intelligent warehouses.”

AI-LINK used Keysight’s 5G test solutions to simulate and stress test the behavior of autonomous guiding vehicle (AGVs) used in smart warehouses. Using Keysight’s UeSIM and LoadCore, AI-LINK can verify the interoperability of the protocol domain and the radio frequency domain. End-to-end verification of the 5G private network in a laboratory environment enables AI-LINK to quickly, efficiently and securely resolve complex connectivity issues that may occur in large-scale industrial scenarios. As a result, AI-LINK can accelerate deployments of 5G private networks.

"AI-LINK Networks is committed to promoting the implementation of 5G edge intelligence in smart warehouses and other scenarios,” said Dr. Letian Rong, chief marketing officer at AI-LINK Networks. "AI-LINK’s close cooperation with Keysight enables us to optimize our one-stop deployment process.”

Keysight offers a comprehensive range of integrated 5G software and hardware test solutions that enable manufacturers to accelerate design, development, standards compliance validation and deployment of 5G RAN used to create high-speed, low-latency and high reliability connectivity in complex industrial use cases such as smart warehouses and other private networks.

