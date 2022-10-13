Keysight Enables Microamp Solutions to Accelerate Development of mmWave Radio Units for Private 5G Networks

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Microamp Solutions has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solutions to meet increasing demand for mmWave radio units in private 5G networks.

A wide range of industrial internet of things (IoT) use cases are driving demand for simple, robust, and rapid roll-out of high-performance connectivity in customized implementations. Microamp selected KORA solutions to verify compliance with O-RAN specifications and ensure interoperability between the company’s plug-and-play O-RAN radio unit (O-RU) and other network elements. KORA offers end-to-end system testing, from the edge of the open radio access networks (RAN) to the 5G core (5GC). Unified software platforms simplify complex multi-vendor network environments.

"Keysight is pleased to deliver comprehensive test capabilities that enable Microamp to develop O-RAN-compliant O-RUs, with support across multiple standards, and deploy them with confidence,” said Kalyan Sundhar, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight’s Wireless Network Access business. "Keysight’s continuous commitment to developing design, emulation, and test solutions, along with participation in industry consortia, supports the progress of specifications that underpin large-scale commercial deployments of networks built on open, disaggregated network architectures.”

Specifications defined by the O-RAN ALLIANCE enable a worldwide community of more than 300 mobile operators and vendors to design, develop, and deliver fully interoperable mobile networks based on open standard interfaces efficiently and securely. Microamp leveraged Keysight’s newly established O-RAN laboratory in Milan to test and debug the company’s O-RU.

"Access to a wide range of Keysight’s open RAN solutions enabled Microamp to speed development and validation of our innovative O-RAN-compliant and energy-efficient O-RUs with support for high data rates and low latencies,” said Marcin Goralczyk, Chief Technology Officer at Microamp. "Keysight’s comprehensive suite of O-RAN solutions, spanning early pre-silicon development to system integration, enables us to reach crucial milestones and capture strategic market opportunities.”

Since the O-RAN ALLIANCE was founded in 2018, Keysight has launched a comprehensive range of software-centric solutions for verifying virtualized RANs and supporting interoperability, conformance, performance, and security.

