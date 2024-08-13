Keysight Establishes First Interoperability and Data Connection in FR3 Frequency Range

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) played a key role in enabling Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to make the industry’s first end-to-end interoperability and data connection in the FR3 frequency range using the Keysight E7515P UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform and a 5G Qualcomm Technologies mobile test platform (MTP).

5G networks are designed to operate in three frequency ranges: low-band (FR1), mid-band (FR2), and the newly introduced high-band (FR3). Each frequency offers specific advantages for 5G services, with FR3 providing wider bandwidths enabling the transmission of large amounts of data at very high speeds. These unique properties will allow FR3 to support 5G-Advanced and 6G use cases that promise to revolutionize future wireless communications.

Qualcomm Technologies’ successful FR3 interoperability test encompassed User Equipment calibration and RF Non-signaling verification. This was achieved using Keysight UXM E7515P and VXT3 M9416A, facilitated by Qualcomm’s Development Acceleration Resource Toolkit (QDART). Finally, a full-stack data connection was established to assess the feasibility of utilizing the frequency band for network connections between a 5G base station and a next-generation mobile device. The connection was made using Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions and the Qualcomm Technologies MTP, a smartphone reference design that acts as a proven test device for implementing and verifying the most advanced device features available from Qualcomm Technologies research labs.

The Keysight UXM 5G wireless test solution is a highly integrated signaling test platform with multiformat stack support, rich processing power, and abundant radio frequency (RF) resources. Supporting 3GPP Release 15 and beyond, the UXM 5G wireless test solution enables engineers to establish a 5G call with a device under test in different 5G New Radio deployment modes.

Tingfang Ji, Vice President of Engineering at Qualcomm Wireless Research, Qualcomm Technologies, said: "Qualcomm Technologies is grateful for Keysight’s support in assisting Qualcomm Technologies to create groundbreaking solutions that empower device manufacturers to accelerate innovations in the next generation of wireless communications. This industry-first milestone will accelerate the design and deployment of the 5G-Advanced and 6G devices.”

Lucas Hansen, Vice President of Keysight's Wireless Devices and Operators, said: "In our support of Qualcomm Technologies, Keysight is expediting the market entry of next-generation mobile devices through an industry-first FR3 data connection. Keysight’s cutting-edge emulation solutions uniquely enable chipsets and device makers to validate their devices for the new era of technology. This achievement will accelerate the 5G-Advanced and 6G device design cycle and the time it takes to bring new devices to market.”

Resources

Wireless Network Emulators

M9416A VXT3

6G FR3 Channel Emulation and ISAC

Qualcomm and Snapdragon products mentioned within this press release are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240813455713/en/