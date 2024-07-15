Keysight Honored with Globee® Award for Customer Excellence

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has been awarded the Silver Globee® Winner for achievement in customer engagement strategy at the 11th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence. This prestigious award highlights Keysight’s unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences and excellence across the technology innovation lifecycle.

The awards celebrate the achievements and innovations of companies and organizations that go above and beyond in providing exceptional customer service. Companies from across the world undergo a rigorous evaluation process and are assessed by an esteemed panel of judges who look for innovation and excellence in customer service.

At the heart of Keysight’s customer services portfolio is KeysightCare, an industry-first program with curated support plans that offer prioritized response and turn-around times. With KeysightCare, customers can maximize uptime, reduce delays, increase predictability, and optimize measurements more quickly. Through the industry’s largest network of service locations and technical experts, KeysightCare features curated plans that cover certified repair, calibration, 24x7 support, custom system and solution plans, and software subscriptions.

John Page, President of Global Services at Keysight, said: "We are honored to be recognized at this year’s Globee® Awards. We have built a multi-pronged strategy to serve our global technology customers with a rich network of resources at every stage of their innovation lifecycle. This award is a testament to our teams’ ongoing commitment to tailoring a wide range of offerings to help customers optimize their resources, mitigate project risks, and ensure the quality of end products.”

San Madan, President of Globee® Awards, said: "We are thrilled to recognize the remarkable achievements of this year’s winners. Their dedication to excellence and innovation in customer service sets a benchmark for others to follow. Each winner has demonstrated a unique ability to adapt and excel in their respective fields, ultimately enhancing customer experiences and driving success.”

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

