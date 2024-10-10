Keysight Introduces Portable 800GE Benchtop System to Test Artificial Intelligence and Data Center Interconnects

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) introduces the Interconnect and Network Performance Tester 800GE Benchtop, a new multiport, multi-user, and multi-speed portable design and validation platform that tests artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC), data center interconnects (DCI), and network infrastructure.

Demand for optical interconnects (optics and fiber cables) and the 800GE Ethernet interconnects required to build AI, ML, and HPC network infrastructure is dramatically increasing, with Grand View Research forecasting a compound annual growth rate of 12.6% for the DCI market until 2030.

To support this growth, data center providers are focused on latency, throughput, streamlining operations, intelligence, and security. Testing is critical for manufacturers and the end-users of silicon chips, optical transceivers, cables, and network equipment, who must trust the products they receive have been stress tested in a real-world environment that realistically simulates how they will operate in their actual network.

The Interconnect and Network Performance Tester 800GE Benchtop delivers new capabilities in a quiet, portable, energy efficient platform that addresses the unique test requirements of manufacturers of network equipment (NEMs), silicon chips (ASIC), optics and cables as well as cloud service providers, and data center operators.

Key benefits of the Interconnect and Network Performance Tester 800GE Benchtop include:

Quiet, portable and energy efficient operation: The benchtop unit is lightweight and portable with a small footprint. The built-in handle enables easy movement within the lab or to another lab. Manufacturers can also transport the system to events or customer sites to demonstrate how their products are being tested, which is not possible with existing difficult to move rackmount test systems. With "office quiet” operation, the audible noise specification is only 60 decibels (dBA). The unit supports high power consumption optical receivers up to 30 watts.

The benchtop unit is lightweight and portable with a small footprint. The built-in handle enables easy movement within the lab or to another lab. Manufacturers can also transport the system to events or customer sites to demonstrate how their products are being tested, which is not possible with existing difficult to move rackmount test systems. With "office quiet” operation, the audible noise specification is only 60 decibels (dBA). The unit supports high power consumption optical receivers up to 30 watts. Increase test coverage: The multi-user, multi-port, multi-speed platform, available in a 2-port and a 4-port model allows operators to run more tests simultaneously with 2, 3, or 4 users per chassis. Parallel testing optimizes resource utilization and test case throughput and minimizes testing time by covering a wider range of scenarios and configurations to identify bottlenecks and scalability issues. This capability is not possible with single-user benchtop test systems on the market. The solution can test all Ethernet speeds from 50GE to 800GE PAM4 for layers 1 through layer 3 on any port.

The multi-user, multi-port, multi-speed platform, available in a 2-port and a 4-port model allows operators to run more tests simultaneously with 2, 3, or 4 users per chassis. Parallel testing optimizes resource utilization and test case throughput and minimizes testing time by covering a wider range of scenarios and configurations to identify bottlenecks and scalability issues. This capability is not possible with single-user benchtop test systems on the market. The solution can test all Ethernet speeds from 50GE to 800GE PAM4 for layers 1 through layer 3 on any port. Enhance visibility: Keysight’s IxExplorer software is included with the Interconnect and Network Performance Tester 800GE Benchtop chassis and provides an easy-to-use graphical user interface to manage the hardware. The intuitive and user-friendly GUI can run on the benchtop itself by connecting a monitor, keyboard, and mouse – or connecting a computer to a test network for remote operation by multiple simultaneous users.

Keysight’s IxExplorer software is included with the Interconnect and Network Performance Tester 800GE Benchtop chassis and provides an easy-to-use graphical user interface to manage the hardware. The intuitive and user-friendly GUI can run on the benchtop itself by connecting a monitor, keyboard, and mouse – or connecting a computer to a test network for remote operation by multiple simultaneous users. Emulate realistic network traffic: By utilizing IxNetwork software with the benchtop hardware platform, operators can simulate authentic real-world network traffic and control plane protocols. This provides end-to-end test system automation to benchmark performance and scale of layer 2 and layer 3 network devices and network protocols.

By utilizing IxNetwork software with the benchtop hardware platform, operators can simulate authentic real-world network traffic and control plane protocols. This provides end-to-end test system automation to benchmark performance and scale of layer 2 and layer 3 network devices and network protocols. Accelerate AI training time: The platform leverages the validation and design capabilities of Keysight’s AI data center solutions. This accelerates AI training completion time and reduces costs by emulating high-scale workloads, providing insights into collective communication performance, executing defined behavioral models, enabling flexible ‘what-if’ scenario testing, and offering pre-packaged applications to further simplify the benchmarking process.

Ram Periakaruppan, Vice President and General Manager, Network Test & Security Solutions, Keysight, said: "The rapid growth in AI and HPC infrastructures is driving an unprecedented need for innovative testing solutions and Keysight’s mission is to champion these efforts. Our new 800GE benchtop system represents a significant leap forward in enabling the industry to validate and deploy the next generation of high-speed networks with confidence."

Dr. Mike Gao, General Manager, Luxshare-TECH Optical Business Unit, said: "As demand for high-performance solutions in AI, HPC, and ML continues to grow, the collaboration between Luxshare and Keysight is paving the way for future innovation. Our combined expertise is creating cutting-edge products to meet evolving customer needs, including 800G DR8 LPO transceivers able to meet higher speed data rates and performances with limited power consumption (less than 8W)."

Visit booth B22 at OCP Global Summit to see a demonstration of the Keysight 800GE benchtop and Luxshare AI optics.

Resources

Product: Interconnect and Network Performance Tester 800GE Benchtop

Data sheet: Interconnect and Network Performance Tester 800GE Benchtop

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010922141/en/