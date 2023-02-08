|
08.02.2023 17:00:00
Keysight Modulation Distortion Solution Accelerates Testing of MISIC Microwave Devices and Components
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that MISIC Microelectronics has selected the Keysight S930705B Modulation Distortion solution to enable the fast and accurate active-device modulation distortion characterization of the company’s microwave devices and components.
Demand for higher data throughput and lower latency is pushing device specifications and operational standards toward wideband modulation. However, wideband performance significantly increases noise, which introduces additional test complexity and measurement uncertainty for semiconductor makers such as MISIC.
By employing the Keysight S930705B modulation distortion software running on the N5245B PNA-X Microwave Network Analyzer, MISIC can make microwave device measurements with extremely low residual error vector magnitude (EVM) to get a complete picture of the device’s performance without test system interference. This is because the S930705B provides nonlinear device under test (DUT) behaviors such as EVM, noise power ratio (NPR), and adjacent channel power ratio (ACPR) under modulated stimulus conditions. As a result, MISIC can achieve excellent signal fidelity and accurate modulated measurements at 5G, 6G, microwave, and millimeter wave frequencies.
Debin Hou, General Manager, MISIC Microelectronics, said: "Keysight gives us a cost-effective test solution that provides us with highly accurate measurements by eliminating system noise and interference. The single test setup allows complete characterization of an amplifier that would have taken two separate test stations or the use of a complex and expensive switching matrix.”
Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight's Wireless Test group, said: "Thanks to Keysight’s modulation distortion solution, MISIC has the right mix of speed and measurement integrity to gain a deeper understanding of its designs and accelerate its research and development workflow. As an integrated solution, it eliminates the need for an entire rack of test of equipment and reduces the cost of device development and validation.”
Resources
- Keysight S930705B Modulation Distortion Solution
- N5245B PNA-X Microwave Network Analyzer
- Technical Overview: S93070xB Modulation Distortion Application for the PNA-X
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005556/en/
