Keysight Named by Forbes as one of the Best Employers for Diversity in 2024

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), has been recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Employers for Diversity in 2024. Keysight was listed for the second consecutive year, earning the 8th ranking out of 500 U.S.-based companies.

The prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Companies are assessed on both personal and public recommendations cutting across age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+ as well as general diversity in the workplace. This is also coupled with extensive independent research looking into company metrics and how this fared across a range of diversity-related best practices.

Keysight remains committed to delivering an inclusive and high-performing culture and has continued to advance its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) through hiring, representation, training, and employee communities. In FY23, Keysight exceeded many of its DEI targets with full details in the Corporate Social Responsibility Report. This includes surpassing goals for diverse hiring, with 61.1% of U.S. new hires being underrepresented minorities, women in executive roles grew to 27.6%, and Keysight delivered over 1,000 STEM kits.

Ingrid Estrada, Chief People and Administrative Officer at Keysight, said: "We are proud to be recognized as a top ten best employer for diversity. While our 2023 DEI results are encouraging and we have remained steadfast in our approach, we know our work is not done. DEI is a journey, and we remain committed to fostering an inclusive culture where every employee can thrive and contribute their unique talents. We continue to enhance our processes, programs, and partnerships to create opportunities for all.”

The Best Employers for Diversity 2024 were identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 170,000 U.S.-based employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S.

Keysight DEI Website

Keysight 2023 CSR Report

