Keysight Network Visibility Enhances User Experience of Vodafone’s 5G Mobile Network

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has announced that Vodafone, a leading global telecommunications service provider with more than 330 million customers, is using Keysight’s 5G Network Visibility Solutions to ensure subscribers receive the most reliable and highest quality mobile broadband experience during the transition to 5G.

According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, global 5G subscribers are projected to more than triple from 1.6 billion in 2023 to 5.3 billion by 2029. With the adoption of cloud technology, Vodafone needs robust monitoring tools capable of handling this significant increase in traffic and associated subscriber sessions while maintaining high quality of service.

Keysight’s 5G Network Visibility Solutions meet this challenge with automated, real-time, end-to-end visibility of subscriber-level traffic across physical, virtual and cloud infrastructures. Vodafone is using the MobileStack 5G Network Visibility Software in combination with Vision Series Network Packet Brokers as a flexible, cost-effective solution to help scale up its 5G network and deliver the quality of experience needed to compete for subscribers.

The solution provides Vodafone these benefits:

Enables Cost Efficient Monitoring at Scale: Offloads and streamlines the management of real-time data flows to downstream systems.

Offloads and streamlines the management of real-time data flows to downstream systems. Adapts to new 5G technologies : Features network slice awareness and advanced correlation of 5G protocols across virtual and physical environments.

: Features network slice awareness and advanced correlation of 5G protocols across virtual and physical environments. Scale and orchestration with distributed CUPS : Uses Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) for scalable orchestration across distributed 5G environments, enabling lower latency applications for a responsive experience.

: Uses Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) for scalable orchestration across distributed 5G environments, enabling lower latency applications for a responsive experience. Enhanced 5G security: Offers robust security measures tailored for 5G networks, safeguarding infrastructure, and subscriber data.

Simon Norton, Head of Digital & OSS, Vodafone, said: "Vodafone is building scalable and innovative networks capable of managing more traffic, a larger number of services with greater complexity for business to consumer and business to business sectors. Keysight provides Vodafone with automated and scalable visibility tools that are critical to improving the performance of our 5G network and help us establish a future-proof, reliable, resilient, and secure network with highest possible end-user quality of experience.”

Recep Ozdag, Vice President and General Manager, Network Visibility Solutions at Keysight, said: "The transition to 5G is reshaping the landscape for network operators like Vodafone, bringing unique challenges and opportunities. Keysight's 5G Visibility Platform offers unparalleled performance and flexibility, enabling operators to dramatically reduce operational costs while ensuring the highest level of subscriber satisfaction in a secure robust 5G network.”

