|
31.07.2023 17:00:00
Keysight Secures First Release 16 Power Saving Test Case Validations
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) gained approval for the industry’s first 5G New Radio (NR) Release 16 (Rel-16) power saving test cases for demodulation and radio resource management (RRM) in the n78 frequency band. The validated test cases, which are for use with Keysight’s 5G network emulation conformance test platform (TP168), were obtained at the recent Conformance Agreement Group (CAG) #75 meeting of the Global Certification Forum (GCF).
Optimizing power consumption is a key focus for 5G NR, with targeted improvements including extended battery life for device users. 3GPP Rel-16 addresses this need with new features that help reduce power consumption, such as RRM monitoring relaxations for devices not at a cell edge or with low mobility. Keysight’s approved test cases enable certification test for devices with these features to ensure they successfully pass the conformance criteria.
Keysight also received approval at CAG #75 for the first test tool validation covering radio frequency (RF) performance four-component carrier (4CC) aggregation downlink test cases. Enabling 4CC aggregation will boost wireless throughput rates for faster downloads and better performance.
With the addition of these test cases available through the S8705A RF/RRM DVT and Conformance Toolset, Keysight extends its test case leadership by having the greatest number of new test case / band validations and activating the greatest number of new work items now available for certification testing. Currently, Keysight leads the industry with coverage of 98% of all 5G NR-validated test cases.
Muthu Kumaran, General Manager of Keysight’s Device Acceptance Solutions, said: "Power Saving is a priority for the 5G NR industry and Keysight is committed to supporting the rollout of these features. In addition to securing the Release 16 demodulation and RRM validated test cases, we are working on the new power-saving test cases for Release 17. These new validated test cases firmly cement Keysight’s leadership of having the best 5G NR test case coverage in the industry at 98%.”
Resources
- S8705A RF/RRM DVT and Conformance Toolset
About Keysight Technologies
At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230731278083/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Keysight Technologies Inc
|145,32
|-2,91%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen in Rot -- ATX beendet ersten Handelstag im August auf rotem Terrain -- DAX schließt schwächer
Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich zur Wochenmitte mit roten Vorzeichen. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Dienstag Verluste. Der DAX verlor ebenfalls Zähler.