Keysight Secures New Test Case Validations for Narrowband Non-Terrestrial Networks Standard

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has validated new conformance test cases for 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 17 (Rel-17) standards for non-terrestrial networks (NTN) using narrowband internet of things (NB-IoT) technology. Available through the Keysight RF/RRM DVT and Conformance Toolset, the validated test cases were obtained at the Conformance Agreement Group (CAG) #78 meeting of the Global Certification Forum (GCF).

The convergence of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks is a key component of the telecommunications industry’s goal of achieving global coverage, enabling new use cases and ubiquitous mobile connectivity. NB-IoT over NTN extends service to use cases requiring non-continuous data connections with low power consumption, while maintaining sufficient throughput, for diverse applications such as supply chain tracking and two-way messaging.

The new NB-IoT NTN conformance test case validations cover transmitter and receiver, demodulation, and radio resource management (RRM). The RF/RRM DVT and Conformance Toolset ensures mobile devices perform as expected on a live mobile network and is an approved test platform for device certification at GCF and PTCRB supporting a variety of frequency bands.

These test case validations also enable Keysight to support certification testing at GCF Recognized Test Organizations (RTO). The test cases are managed through the Keysight ATLAS Test Management Center, the company’s new framework for automated acceptance testing.

Keysight is at the forefront of NTN conformance solutions with the S8711A Test Application Toolset and UXM 5G, featuring a built-in channel emulator that emulates satellite orbits to test and certify devices in real-world conditions. The company has validated test cases for Skylo’s Rel-17 NB NTN certification program and recently demonstrated satellite handovers in Low Earth Orbit constellations, using UXM 5G and PROPSIM at Mobile World Congress.

In addition, Keysight expanded its portfolio of validated test cases to other crucial 3GPP Release 16 (Rel-16) and Rel-17 areas to achieve a record number of new validations in a single meeting. Notable test case validations included RRM RedCap for single receiver and inter-radio access technology with EUTRA.

Muthu Kumaran, General Manager for Keysight’s Device Acceptance Solutions, said: "Industry standards and reference certification programs play a pivotal role in expanding technology adoption. Keysight‘s NTN solutions, which enables NB-IoT NTN certification testing in GCF Recognized Test Organizations, are empowering the industry to advance mixed terrestrial and non-terrestrial connection scenarios with confidence by adhering to globally recognized standards. We look forward to continuing our support for the wireless industry in the realm of NTN through our comprehensive test solutions.”

