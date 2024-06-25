Keysight Streamlines and Automates Samsung Semiconductor India Research’s 5G Field-to-Lab Workflow

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announces that Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) has selected the Keysight Signaling Field-To-Lab (S-FTL) solution to streamline and automate its 5G field-to-lab workflow in its Bengaluru lab. The comprehensive, end-to-end 5G wireless protocol signaling solution improves end-user quality of experience (QoE) by accelerating the replication, analysis, and resolution of 5G field issues in a test lab environment.

As 5G continues to be deployed, the focus has shifted to ensuring users receive the highest QoE by rapidly resolving issues reported from the field. A significant challenge is replicating complicated field scenarios in a lab environment to identify possible solutions. This involves the complex, time-consuming process of analyzing field logs, which are often missing data or contain errors, in order to replicate the issues. To solve this challenge, mobile operators, device makers, and chip manufacturers need an efficient and reliable test automation solution that can quickly translate device field logs into precisely replicated protocol sequences in the lab.

To assist its global customer base, SSIR sought an intelligent test automation solution that could replicate field issues in its Bengaluru test lab. In addition, SSIR was looking for a solution allowing its engineers to focus on addressing field issues rather than analyzing logs or creating test cases. SSIR chose the Keysight S-FTL solution because it enables automated test case creation from device field logs. Based on the 5G Protocol R&D Toolset, this solution automates the process by analyzing field logs for 5G / 4G and IMS, making protocol-based adjustments to ensure protocol compliant behavior, and then replicating the field scenario as a test script. The S-FTL solution features an open input log template that accommodates various formats to enable faster adoption into the workflow.

By using the Keysight S-FTL solution, SSIR has significantly reduced the time it takes to replicate field scenarios in the lab and increased the time its engineers spend on improving end-user QoE. The solution has helped resolve a wide range of issues from real-world scenarios such as voice / data calls, handovers, 5G to 4G mobility, and carrier aggregation for deployments ranging from single SIM, dual SIM, and dual connectivity.

Balajee Sowrirajan, Corporate EVP & MD, SSIR, said: "Our partnership with Keysight has leveraged each of our strengths to recreate real-world field scenarios in a lab environment. This collaboration has accelerated resolution of communication and connectivity issues for our wireless modem customers. With a comprehensive set of tools and techniques for testing, the S-FTL solution enables our engineers to identify and resolve communication issues more accurately. This has also helped to significantly save validation costs and turnaround time. In a nutshell, it has ensured reliability and cost effectiveness, the two most critical components in today's rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.”

Cao Peng, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight's Wireless Test Group, said: "We are pleased to support SSIR’s strategic goals in the current 5G technology phase of network rollout and field integration testing. Keysight’s automated software-based chipset and device test solutions for replicating field issues are designed to help improve efficiency of the process. Keysight is committed to delivering test solutions that help accelerate the commercial introduction of 5G devices and networks to 5G leaders such as SSIR.”

