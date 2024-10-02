Keysight Technologies Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) ("Keysight”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten, registered public offering of its senior unsecured fixed rate notes in an aggregate principal amount of $600,000,000 (the "Offering”). The notes will mature in 2034 and will bear interest at an annual rate of 4.950 percent. The offering is expected to close on October 9, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Keysight intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including to repay its outstanding $600 million of 4.55% senior notes due October 30, 2024.

BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and BofA Securities, Inc. are the joint lead book-running managers for the Offering. Barclays Capital Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are also book-running managers for the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) and will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement relating to such Offering and the accompanying base shelf prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting: BNP Paribas Securities Corp., 787 Seventh Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10019, telephone: (800) 854-5674 or by emailing DL.US.Syndicate.Support@us.bnpparibas.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146 or by emailing prospectus@citi.com; BofA Securities, Inc., Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, telephone: (800) 294-1322 or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847 or by emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, High Grade Syndicate Desk, 383 Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10179, telephone: (212) 834-4533 or by emailing JPMorganPostSale@broadridge.com. These documents have been filed with the SEC and are available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The words "intend,” "will,” and similar expressions, as they relate to Keysight, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect the expected results and are based on certain key assumptions of Keysight’s management and on currently available information. Due to such uncertainties and risks, no assurances can be given that such expectations or assumptions will prove to have been correct, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Keysight undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, Keysight’s expectations regarding the completion and timing of the proposed offering and use of proceeds. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering.

In addition to the risks above, other risks that Keysight faces include those detailed in Keysight’s filings with the SEC, including Keysight’s annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended October 31, 2023 and Keysight’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2024.

