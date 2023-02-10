Keysight Technologies Included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, joins 483 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

The 2023 GEI reaches globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Luxembourg, Ecuador, and Kuwait for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology, and utilities, which continue to have the highest company representation in the index from 2022.

Keysight’s inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index demonstrates its long-standing commitment to building a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace, further supporting the initiatives outlined in the company’s most recent Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Report.

"Our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is part of Keysight’s business strategy and is critical to enabling our customers and accelerating innovation,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight President and Chief Executive Officer. "Keysight will continue to prioritize transparency in our hiring practices, pay equity, leadership diversity, and employee support. We are honored to be among this prestigious group of global organizations leading the way toward a more equitable future for all.”

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics.”

Keysight Technologies submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company’s investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of $1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

For more information on the GEI and how to submit information for next year's index visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/gei.

For more information on Bloomberg’s sustainable finance solutions, including the GEI, please visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/sustainable-finance/.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

