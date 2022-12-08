|
08.12.2022 14:00:00
Keysight Technologies to Host 2023 Investor Day
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced that it will host the following event with the financial community:
|
Event:
|
2023 Investor Day
|
Presenters:
|
President and Chief Executive Officer, Satish Dhanasekaran, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Neil Dougherty, along with other members of Keysight's executive management team will provide an in-depth overview of the company and business segments, including growth strategies, capital allocation framework and financial objectives
|
Location:
|
New York Stock Exchange, New York City
|
Date and Time:
|
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 | 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Due to space limitations, the number of in-person participants is limited and registration is required.
The presentation and related materials will be available via a live video webcast the day of the event at www.investor.keysight.com, and a replay will be available thereafter.
A live audio webcast will be available the day of each event and archived at investor.keysight.com.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
Source: IR-KEYS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005506/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Incmehr Nachrichten
|
16.11.22
|Ausblick: Keysight Technologies stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Keysight Technologies legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.08.22
|Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
16.08.22
|Ausblick: Keysight Technologies präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
15.08.22
|Keysight Technologies stock price target raised to $200 from $176 at J.P. Morgan (MarketWatch)
Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Keysight Technologies Inc
|168,06
|-0,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerChinas Corona-Politik im Fokus: Wall Street in Grün -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Nach den deutlichen Verlusten der Vortage ist am Donnerstag an den US-Börsen eine Erholung zu beobachten. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Nachmittag ins Plus drehen konnte. An den Börsen in Fernost waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.