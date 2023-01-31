|
31.01.2023 14:00:00
Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, will announce first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results for the period ending January 31, 2023 after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
|
Time:
|
4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT
|
Website:
|
www.investor.keysight.com
The live webcast will be accessible via the Keysight investor relations website under "Upcoming Events” and by selecting "Q1 2023 Keysight Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call” to participate. The webcast will remain available for 90 days.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
Source: IR-KEYS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005632/en/
