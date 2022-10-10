Keysight to Highlight Automated Software Test Solutions at Kubecon 2022

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: As software development continues to evolve, testing teams are under pressure to release faster while maintaining the highest levels of quality amidst a complex and fragmented ecosystem of devices, applications, and standards.

At Kubecon 2022, Keysight's technical experts will demonstrate Eggplant test automation software solutions for any application on any device. Attendees can stop by the booth to discuss how Eggplant’s artificial intelligence-powered test modeling can help customers quickly assess risks and make informed decisions to optimize the user experience, speed up release cycles, and improve quality assurance.

When: October 24-28, 2022

Where: Huntington Place, Detroit, Michigan

Live demonstrations at Keysight’s booth #P3 include:

Test the Metaverse?

Keysight will demonstrate Eggplant running in both simulated virtual reality (VR) environments and live VR on a Meta Oculus headset to test the user experience (UX) of applications such as gaming, entertainment, communication, and transactions. Eggplant’s UX-based test automation tools address the unique challenges of VR with AI-powered solutions delivering high-quality experiences in the Metaverse.

Test Mobile Applications?

Keysight will demonstrate the new Eggplant integration with Sauce Labs’ cloud-based mobile testing solution to provide remote integrated mobile test environments for a range of devices. With Eggplant and Sauce Labs’ Real Device Cloud, developers can accelerate mobile device testing with instant access to a comprehensive range of devices and operating systems, ensuring wide test coverage and confidence in releases.

Test Cloud Native Apps?

Keysight will demonstrate how Eggplant works within Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Cloud Native Landscape environments and workflows to support continuous release and test lifecycles, enabling real-time testing for CI/CD workflows and demanding release schedules.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us a www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

