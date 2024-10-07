Keysight to Showcase Next Generation Solutions at India Mobile Congress 2024

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: At India Mobile Congress 2024, Keysight Technologies will showcase a range of solutions designed to accelerate network validation, performance optimization, and innovation in wireless technology. The solutions on display help innovators to quickly solve design, emulation, and test challenges in order to optimize 5G experiences. When: October 15-18, 2024 Where: Keysight booth: Hall 3, Stall No. 3.10 Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India

Keysight demonstrations include:

6G Test Bed: Keysight will present its 6G Test Bed demo, offering a platform to test and validate emerging 6G technologies. The demo will focus on advanced features ultra-low latency, and the path to AI integration, providing insights into the future of communications. Keysight’s 6G Test Bed aims to accelerate research and development, enabling efficient network design and performance optimization for next-gen wireless networks, driving innovation in 6G.

ORAN Design Validation: In this demo, Keysight will emphasize the validation of Open RAN components for compatibility, performance, and efficiency. Learn how Keysight's solutions ensure seamless interoperability across ORAN networks, helping operators and vendors test, optimize, and validate open network elements, contributing to the development of reliable, flexible, and high-performance ORAN infrastructures.

AI RAN, NTN, FWA, and Wi-Fi 7 testing: Keysight will demonstrate AI RAN and RICtest, focusing on optimizing radio access networks with AI technologies. The demo will also cover Non-Terrestrial Networks, showcasing innovative connectivity solutions, as well as Wi-Fi 7 scalability, and the newly introduced Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) test capability, highlighting advancements in next-gen wireless networking.

Quantum Computing and FPGA-based architecture: This demo will highlight intuitive visualization techniques for complex quantum systems and showcase runtime error suppression methods to enhance the reliability and performance of quantum computing applications, demonstrating innovative solutions for next-gen computing challenges.

AI-Augmented Testing: Keysight will showcase how advanced technologies, including AI-augmented testing capabilities featuring generative AI modeling, visual verification, and predictive analytics, enhance software testing. The demonstration will highlight how automating testing workflows is more efficient and accurate, as real-time insights into potential issues help improve the quality of digital solutions.

About Keysight Technologies

