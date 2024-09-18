Keysight Unveils Optical Reference Transmitter to Validate Next-Generation Data Transmission

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced the launch of its N7718C Optical Reference Transmitter. This advanced solution is a critical tool for testing optical receivers engineered for 200G-per-lane transmission.

The widespread adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) across various industries has greatly increased pressure on data center throughput. As the demand for higher data rates continues to surge, manufacturers of optical transceivers and optical interconnect solutions face increasing pressure to comply with emerging standards such as IEEE 802.3dj. The Optical Reference Transmitter arrives at a critical juncture, offering a solution for compliance validation and interoperability assurance at data rates exceeding 200Gbit/s per lane.

The new reference transmitter boasts several features designed to meet the evolving needs of the industry. Driven by the M8050 series bit error ratio tester (BERT), it can generate both clean and stressed signals for testing optical receiver designs up to 120 GBd per lane, providing crucial support for compliance testing with the upcoming IEEE 802.3dj standard. The transmitter is versatile, capable of generating intensity modulated/direct detected (IM/DD) signals including NRZ, PAM4, PAM6, and PAM8 waveforms, enabling research for transmission into 400Gbit/s per lane when paired with the Keysight M8199B Arbitrary Waveform Generator (AWG).

Its modulator design works with common drive signals and incorporates automated bias control, simplifying operation and ensuring consistent performance. Furthermore, the new solution offers flexible optical input options, including a built-in DFB laser and compatibility with tunable lasers, making it adaptable to a wide range of testing scenarios and wavelength requirements.

The Optical Reference Transmitter is a core component of Keysight's turnkey N4917DJCA Optical Receiver Stress Test solution where it works in tandem with the M8050A Bit Error Ratio Tester. Instead of relying on in-house transmitters with a given signal quality, it allows customers to emulate a 120 GBd optical transmitter. This enables them to validate their optical receivers under variable conditions, including optical extinction ratio, TDECQ, and stress factors like noise, jitter, and interference. Additionally, this product supports various wavelength grids, including LR4, ER4, and CWDM4, making it a versatile tool for a wide range of applications in the rapidly evolving field of high-speed optical communications.

Armin Loeffler, Director of Broadband & Photonics Business Segment, Keysight, said: "The new solution marks a major advancement in optical testing technology. With its low Vpi, the Optical Reference Transmitter eliminates the need for an RF amplifier in many applications, thereby reducing jitter and noise. Additionally, our automated bias control works without dithering at the quadrature point to ensure no unwanted spectral components are introduced into the signal."

The Optical Reference Transmitter is available now. The first iteration is equipped with 1310 nm DFB laser and operates in the O-band, more configurations will be released later.

Resources

Product Page: Optical Reference Transmitter

Product page: Keysight electro-optical converters

