Keysight Verifies Autotalks’ 5G New Radio Vehicle-to-Everything System-on-a-Chip

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has enabled Autotalks to verify the TEKTON3 vehicle-to-everything (V2X) system-on-a-chip (SoC) that meets the physical layer specifications of the 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) Release 16 (Rel-16) Sidelink standards using PathWave V2X solutions.

Sidelink is a feature of 3GPP Rel-16 that supports direct communication between two devices and is a key enabler of next-generation 5G NR V2X Day 2 use cases that improve road safety. An example of a Day 2 use case is cooperative perception, where two vehicles with 5G NR V2X technology can communicate with each other and share information detected by the vehicles’ sensors. Sidelink features are enabled through the physical layer communication, which defines the signals and channels needed for robust, stable, and feature-rich communication. To ensure reliable and interference-free communication among vehicles, rigorous physical layer testing is needed during the design and verification stage of SoC development.

Autotalks used the PathWave X-Series measurement application for 5G NR V2X operating on the Keysight MXA signal analyzer and the PathWave Signal Generation for 5G NR V2X running on the Keysight EXG signal generator to test the TEKTON3 5G V2X transceiver. The PathWave X-Series measurement application provides one-button testing for 5G NR V2X spectrum and power measurements such as channel power, spectral emission mask, adjacent channel power ratio, occupied bandwidth, and complementary cumulative distribution function defined in the TS38.521-1 transmitter conformance test specification.

Amos Freund, Vice President of Research and Development, Autotalks, said: "To ensure the development of this state-of-the-art technology, we strongly believe it must go through an advanced validation process. Working collaboratively with Keysight, we were able to validate our third generation V2X chipset baseband and radio characteristics, paving the way for the most advanced safety use cases in the automotive industry.”

Thomas Goetzl, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight's Automotive and Energy Solutions, said: "Sidelink is an essential enabling technology for 5G V2X Day 2 use cases that promise improved safety and a better overall driving experience. With our easy-to-use PathWave NR V2X signal analysis and generation software suite, Autotalks gained valuable access to 3GPP standard-compliant measurements and signals that saved R&D resources and time, as well as accelerated the verification of its TEKTON3 SoC.”

