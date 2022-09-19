Keysight’s 224G Ethernet Test Solutions Enable System-on-a-Chip Makers to Validate Next Generation High-speed Digital Interface Technology

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company’s new 224G Ethernet test solutions enable system-on-a-chip (SoC) makers to validate next generation electrical interface technology, accelerating 1.6 terabit per second (1.6T) transceiver design and pathfinding.

5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) applications are driving growth in data traffic, creating unprecedented bandwidth demands in networks and data centers. High-speed digital interfaces that support 224 Gbps per lane data connection speeds offer increased bandwidths and underpin 1.6 terabit per second (1.6T) high-speed interconnect technology. Improved data throughput and efficiency in data center networks also reduce power consumption and cost. Keysight is the only provider of bit error ratio tester (BERT) solutions capable of generating and analyzing 224 gigabit per second (224 Gbps) signals.

"Keysight is pleased to collaborate with Synopsys, and other semiconductor makers, capture early market opportunities associated with the transition from 800 gigabit per second (800G) to 1.6T,” said Dr. Joachim Peerlings, vice president of Network and Data Center Solutions at Keysight Technologies. "Keysight’s unique portfolio of high-speed digital interface test solutions enable SoC makers to validate the performance of 224G designs accelerating 1.6T design and pathfinding.”

The M8050A BERT offers users a unique 224 Gbps test solution for electrical design and validation of transceiver SoCs used in data centers and networks for transferring large amounts of data at high speeds. Keysight’s M8050A BERT provides signal integrity that enables accurate characterization of receivers used in next-generation data center networks and server interfaces. Synopsys used Keysight’s M8050A BERT, M8199 Arbitrary Waveform Generator (AWG) and Infiniium UXR-Series Oscilloscope to develop and validate 224G serializer/deserializer (SerDes) IP designs.

"High-performance computing systems depend on high-speed, low-latency interfaces to process massive amounts of data with minimal power,” said John Koeter, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for the Solutions Group at Synopsys. "As a leading provider of high-speed Ethernet IP solutions, Synopsys utilizes Keysight’s comprehensive digital interface test solutions to validate the performance of the PHY IP, enabling designers to meet their design and system-level requirements for high-performance computing, networking and AI SoCs.”

At the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2022 in Basel, Switzerland, Keysight and Synopsys will demonstrate the industry’s first common electrical interface (CEI) SoC supporting 224Gbps. Exhibition visitors can view the demonstration at the booth hosted by the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF), an industry organization that promotes the development and deployment of interoperable networking solutions and services for optical networking products, network processing elements and component technologies.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005579/en/