Kimball Electronics Mourns the Loss of Former Chairman and CEO, Donald D. Charron

All of us at Kimball Electronics mourn the loss of our longtime Chairman and CEO and dear friend, Don Charron. At the same time, we celebrate and honor Don for his deep personal and engaging commitment to his family, his community, and our company. Don was a strong believer in doing the right thing and shaped our Guiding Principles, and we are forever grateful for his warmth, positivity, generosity, and tireless work that, over his 24 years of service, contributed so much to our collective successes. Don is beloved, and everyone who worked with him will cherish his life and the legacy that he left us.

Don joined Kimball International in 1999 to lead the Kimball Electronics Group. For the next nearly quarter century, he strategically positioned Kimball Electronics for success with geographic expansions around the globe and led our portfolio diversification with applications supporting the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. Additionally in 2014, Don led Kimball Electronics through the spin-off from Kimball International to an independent, publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq. Under Don’s leadership, Kimball Electronics was honored with numerous awards and distinctions for operational excellence and the highest levels of customer service, including special recognitions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Before his retirement in March of 2023, Don had shepherded Kimball Electronics to the nearly $2 billion company we are today.

Within our company, Don is remembered as an approachable leader, role model, and mentor. Everybody learned something from Don, and he made sure that everyone he interacted with felt important - coworkers around the world, customers, share owners, friends, and the communities in which we operate. We will feel his imprint on Kimball Electronics and our industry for years to come and will always remember and honor Don for the indelible mark he left on the electronics industry, our global Kimball family, and the Jasper community. We share our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and all who knew and loved him.

Online condolences may be shared on the Becher Kluesner Funeral Home of Jasper, IN site: https://www.becherkluesner.com/obituaries/Donald-Charron/#!/Obituary

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church of Jasper, IN or to any Catholic charity in Don’s name.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230815259553/en/