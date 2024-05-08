|
08.05.2024 22:05:00
Kimball Electronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced its schedule to participate in the following investor conferences in May 2024.
-
Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference
Format: Virtual; one-on-one meetings and presentation
When: Thursday, May 9, 2024; presentation time: 9:45am-10:20am ET
Live Webcast: investors.kimballelectronics.com/events-and-presentations/events
For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be available at investors.kimballelectronics.com.
-
EF Hutton Annual Global Conference
Format: In-Person in New York City, New York; one-on-one meetings only
When: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
-
B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Format: In-Person in Beverly Hills, California; one-on-one meetings and fireside chat
When: Thursday, May 23, 2024; fireside chat time: 10:30am – 11:10am ET
For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Kimball Electronics management, please contact your respective representative or contact the Company’s investor relations team.
About Kimball Electronics, Inc.
Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.
To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.
Lasting relationships. Global success.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240508896303/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kimball Electronics Incmehr Nachrichten
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: Kimball Electronics stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.02.24
|Ausblick: Kimball Electronics vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Kimball Electronics Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kimball Electronics Inc
|20,80
|-0,95%