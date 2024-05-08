08.05.2024 22:05:00

Kimball Electronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced its schedule to participate in the following investor conferences in May 2024.

  • Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference
    Format: Virtual; one-on-one meetings and presentation
    When: Thursday, May 9, 2024; presentation time: 9:45am-10:20am ET
    Live Webcast: investors.kimballelectronics.com/events-and-presentations/events
    For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be available at investors.kimballelectronics.com.
  • EF Hutton Annual Global Conference
    Format: In-Person in New York City, New York; one-on-one meetings only
    When: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
  • B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
    Format: In-Person in Beverly Hills, California; one-on-one meetings and fireside chat
    When: Thursday, May 23, 2024; fireside chat time: 10:30am – 11:10am ET

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Kimball Electronics management, please contact your respective representative or contact the Company’s investor relations team.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

