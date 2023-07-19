19.07.2023 22:11:07

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Q2 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $586 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $635 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $540 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 32.0% to $3.50 billion from $5.15 billion last year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $586 Mln. vs. $635 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.26 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.24 -Revenue (Q2): $3.50 Bln vs. $5.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.12

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kinder Morgan Inc (P)mehr Nachrichten