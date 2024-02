KION Group Reports Q4 Preliminary Net Income Of EUR 83 Mln

(RTTNews) - The KION Group Wednesday reported preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 83 million euros, which according to company is expected to be below market expectations.

According to the company, the result was impacted primarily by higher non-recurring items as well as higher financial expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The adjusted EBIT for the SCS segment is expected to be 14 million euors in the fourth quarter of 2023, which is below market expectations. The deviation from the outlook results from a one-off impact to complete one customer project.