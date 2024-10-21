KKR Acquires Portfolio of Four Industrial Warehouses Serving the Central Florida Market

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has acquired a portfolio of four Class A industrial warehouses serving the greater Central Florida market, including Orlando and Tampa.

The four industrial properties sit at the intersection of Interstate 4 and U.S. Route 27, two vital transportation arteries in southwest Orlando that facilitate access to key demand drivers across Central Florida. The assets, totaling approximately 1.2 million square-feet (SF), are 100% leased to five high-quality tenants, including investment grade public companies and regional market leaders.

"We are pleased to grow our footprint in Central Florida with the purchase of these strategically located, high-quality warehouse assets,” said Ben Brudney, a Managing Director in the Real Estate group at KKR who oversees the firm’s industrial investments in the United States. "We believe that prime transit-adjacent distribution locations in southwest Orlando continue to benefit from strong demand drivers and limited new supply.”

KKR is acquiring the portfolio through its KKR Real Estate Partners Americas III fund. The addition of this portfolio brings KKR’s total warehouse acquisitions in the U.S. to nearly eight million SF since the start of the year.

KKR’s global real estate business invests in high-quality, thematic real estate through a full range of scaled equity and debt strategies. Managing $75 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, KKR’s approximately 150 dedicated real estate investment and asset management professionals across 16 offices apply the capabilities and knowledge of KKR’s global platform to deliver outcomes for clients and investors.

