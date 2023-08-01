KKR Expands West Coast Presence With New Office In Los Angeles

KKR today announced the expansion of its West Coast operations with the opening of a new office in Los Angeles. Located in Century City, the space will initially support the firm’s real estate, private equity, private wealth and institutional client relationship teams.

Ryan Stork, Partner and Chief Operating Officer of KKR, said, "We have had a significant presence on the West Coast for four decades and we are pleased to grow our footprint in Southern California with the opening of a new office in Century City. We deliberately selected a location that provides flexibility for further expansion to support the needs of our business.”

"Our teams have been spending a lot of time in LA and we have built a strong real estate investment business across the Pacific and Southwestern U.S. Having a permanent presence in LA serves as a natural extension of our existing footprint in Northern California and brings more of our team closer to some of our clients,” said Ralph Rosenberg, Partner and Global Head of KKR Real Estate at KKR.

KKR has approximately 250 employees based in California across three offices. With the Los Angeles office, KKR has offices in 24 cities around the globe, including U.S. offices in New York, Menlo Park, San Francisco, Houston and Miami. In addition, KKR’s real estate investment services platform, K-Star Asset Management, opened a new Dallas office last year.

About KKR

