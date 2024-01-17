KKR Launches New Digital Global Education Platform for Financial Advisors and Individual Investors

Today, KKR, a leading global investment firm, unveiled "KKR Alternatives Unlocked,” a digital platform designed to empower financial advisors and their clients to better understand the alternatives investing landscape. The platform features a variety of content for financial advisors and individual investors, including macroeconomic insights, investment perspectives and educational content across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and credit asset classes.

Even though 81% of financial professionals agree that offering opportunities in alternatives investment is a competitive differentiator1, only 1.4% of the estimated $192 trillion in the wealth sector globally was allocated to alternative asset classes in 20222. Perceived inaccessibility and complexity of the asset class are creating challenges for wider adoption by financial advisors.

"The knowledge gap around the alternatives landscape has long served as a barrier for individuals’ access to private markets. Alternatives Unlocked was created to bridge that gap, so individuals can understand the same investments that have long been a good source of returns and diversification for institutional investors,” said Eric Mogelof, Partner and Global Head of Global Client Solutions at KKR. "KKR has nearly five decades of experience delivering investment excellence for institutional investors. We are delighted to be able to share this expertise to help advisors and individual investors better grasp private markets investing in practice.”

Features of the platform include:

Multimedia content leveraging a deep bench of experts across private market asset classes, with live presentations and events presented by investment professionals and product specialists.

A range of topics serving all audience levels, from the basics to complex portfolio construction topics.

A digital, interactive experience with foundational materials available in a simple format supported by easy-to-understand infographics.

A webcast platform offering continuing education credits exclusively for advisors.

Alternatives Unlocked is currently available globally to financial professionals. To learn more, visit https://www.kkr.com/alternativesunlocked.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.

1 Cerulli Associates survey.

2 According to research from PwC and McKinsey.

