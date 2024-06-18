KKR-led Consortium, Singtel To Invest $1.3 Bln In STT GDC

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced on Tuesday that a KKR-led consortium, consisting of KKR and Singtel, will invest $1.3 billion in Singapore-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centres or STT GDC, making this the largest digital infrastructure investment in Southeast Asia in 2024.

The investment includes an initial $1.3 billion through Redeemable Preference Shares with detachable warrants. The Consortium will invest an additional $920 million, if the warrants are exercised in full. KKR is funding this investment from its Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors II Fund.

STT GDC stated that the funds from this investment will strengthen its position in its operating markets and support its international expansion and growth plans through organic and inorganic approaches.

The completion of the transaction is contingent upon meeting specific conditions, including obtaining regulatory approvals.