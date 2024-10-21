|
21.10.2024 22:15:00
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. ("KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) today reported its third quarter 2024 results, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.
A conference call to discuss KREF’s financial results will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.
A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREF’s website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 1928717, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.
