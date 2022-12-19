KKR Releases 2023 Global Macro Outlook

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today released its 2023 Global Macro Outlook by Henry McVey, CIO of KKR’s Balance Sheet and Head of Global Macro and Asset Allocation (GMAA).

In "Keep it Simple,” McVey and his team explain that investors will likely have an easier time navigating inflation’s negative impact on corporate earnings and consumer balance sheets in 2023 than they did with record high inflation in 2022. As such, they suggest that investors should selectively accelerate deployment into periods of dislocation over the next 12 to 18 months.

The following points underpin the GMAA team’s latest thinking:

Rate of Change Matters – While we still see a higher resting heart rate for inflation this cycle, we believe that inflation peaked in the latter half of 2022.

Earnings – We have higher conviction that earnings will decline in 2023 and will only rebound modestly in 2024.

Labor – We are more convinced that the labor shortage in the U.S. is structural in nature, given the intersection of demographic trends and pandemic-related behavioral changes.

Housing Prices Under Pressure – We now forecast modest home price deceleration in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024.

Goods Deflation, Services Inflation – We have higher conviction in our goods deflation thesis and believe that inflation has shifted to the services sector.

Asynchronous recovery – We see a wide range of inflation and monetary profiles across geographies and continue to favor selectivity across regions.

Real Rates – Despite near record tightening, we see real rates staying below 3% this cycle. By comparison, the Fed brought real rates above three percent at least one time each decade from the 1960s through the early 2000s.

In light of these developments, McVey and his team identify the following themes for investors to consider in the year ahead:

Buy Simplicity Not Complexity at this Point in the Cycle – We favor simple credit over equities.

– We favor simple credit over equities. Real Assets – We still favor collateral based cash flows and believe that real assets and energy in particular could be important hedges if the dollar loses strength in 2023.

– We still favor collateral based cash flows and believe that real assets and energy in particular could be important hedges if the dollar loses strength in 2023. Ongoing Labor Shortages – We see labor shortages accelerating the trend towards automation and digitalization and leading corporations to focus more on technology-driven productivity gains.

– We see labor shortages accelerating the trend towards automation and digitalization and leading corporations to focus more on technology-driven productivity gains. Resiliency and the Security of Everything – We have shifted from a period of benign globalization to one of great power competition and as such, countries and corporations are increasingly prioritizing redundancy across supply chains and in critical sectors such as energy, data, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, water, and transportation.

– We have shifted from a period of benign globalization to one of great power competition and as such, countries and corporations are increasingly prioritizing redundancy across supply chains and in critical sectors such as energy, data, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, water, and transportation. Energy Transition – This theme is probably as massive as the Internet opportunity was around the turn of the century. However, unlike the Internet, which was a deflationary force, the energy transition is an inflationary one.

– This theme is probably as massive as the Internet opportunity was around the turn of the century. However, unlike the Internet, which was a deflationary force, the energy transition is an inflationary one. Normalization and Revenge of Services – U.S. consumption is beginning to normalize, with services gaining wallet share at the expense of goods.

In addition to the aforementioned insights and themes, the report details the GMAA team’s updated views on growth, interest rates, commodities, currencies, and asset allocation.

